Cardi B thinks her ''mouth is too slick'' to have her own talk show.

The 26-year-old rapper is known for her outspoken views but she thinks she'd only end up in trouble if she was give a major platform to air them.

Asked if she'd like her own show, Cardi told TMZ: ''You know my mouth is a little bit too slick for a talk show. People be twisting my words.''

While she may not want her own TV show, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has daughter Kulture, 13 months, with husband Offset - showed off her interviewing skills when she sat down with Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders for a campaign video last month, in which they discussed issues including health care, police brutality and student debt.

But Cardi admitted she's not ''into'' politics enough to consider a career in that area.

She said: ''I'd rather leave that to somebody that's really into it. I'm focused on so many things, music, my child.''

However, she would consider performing at the White House if Sanders wins the democratic nomination or becomes president.

Asked if it would appeal to her, she replied: ''Sure, why not.''

The 'Money' hitmaker also lent her support to Jay-Z, following his company Roc Nation's recent partnership with the NFL, and believes he'll want the football organisation to do things his way.

She said: ''I feel like he went in there like, 'Alright, you guys want me to work with chy'all, y'all need to bring my peoples in there. Y'all need to do things my way.' ''

Cardi even believes that having Jay on board could bring Colin Kaepernick, whose take-the-knee protest at racial inequality saw him ousted from the league two years ago, back to the NFL.

She added: ''I feel like Jay-Z could bring back Colin Kaepernick. I feel like he has that power.''