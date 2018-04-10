Cardi B hid her pregnancy because she was ''scared of what people would think'' of her.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker ''never really wanted'' to reveal her pregnancy and admits she was ''freaking out'' about having to reveal the news that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Offset.

She said: ''I never really wanted to reveal that I had a baby. I just wanted to hide it. I could have gotten away with it if it wasn't for the meddling paparazzi, because I was just scared of what people would think and say. I was just freaking out.''

However, the 25-year-old rapper opted to confirm her pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live' because she wanted to present it in a ''beautiful, clean way''.

Speaking as she co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday (09.04.18), she added: ''It was like, 'Well, why not? Why not present it in a beautiful, clean way?' And then, Saturday Night Live, it's like, why not?''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted she is ''overwhelmed'' by the love she has received since she confirmed her pregnancy.

Alongside a screenshot of Rihanna's post for her, Cardi wrote on Instagram: ''The love I'm receiving is overwhelming! I can't thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri (sic)''

Taking to Twitter after her stint on Saturday Night Love, Cardi wrote: ''I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?''

Whilst Offset wrote in his own message on social media: ''Cardi and I look forward together to our next chapter together.''

Cardi had previously insisted she is working hard to make things better for her future children and wants to be able to give them all she can.

She said: ''This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working. I don't want to live in a small Bronx apartment. I don't want to have three kids that got to share one room. I don't want my kids to go to school and get gang-affiliated. I don't want to do welfare. I don't.''