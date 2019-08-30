Cardi B has defended her Grammy win for 'Invasion of Privacy'.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for her debut album back in February this year, but after Travis Scott released a new Netflix documentary titled 'Look Mom I Can Fly' which included a scene in which he was visibly disappointed when his album 'Astroworld' lost out on the gong, Travis' fans took to social media to slam Cardi for her win.

One fan wrote: ''Bro no one cares you didn't even write the s**t, Astroworld should of won that Grammy. (sic)'', whilst another added: ''Travis got robbed of a Grammy Astroworld was easily AOTY. (sic)''

And Cardi, 26, has now hit back on Twitter to defend her win, saying she deserved to take home the award because ''every song went platinum'', and she ''did it all while pregnant'' with her daughter Kulture Kiari.

She tweeted: ''On my album I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my [past.] To living my best life inspiring people. Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking a** like Bodak & that A**. Every song went platinum!

''I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing. I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed a** in a studio. (sic)''

The 'I Like It' rapper insisted she ''wasn't even thinking of winning'' awards when she was creating the album, but instead worried people would be ''disappointed'' in the material she recorded.

She added: ''I wasn't even thinking of winning or even the Grammies. All I can think about was ...everybody is disappointed in me,am I still going to have a career after this baby ? Is this album going to make me or break me ? I need to finish before I start showing .

''All while I just separated from my long time manager.I had to get my husband to talk to my label cause I never had a relationship with them so we all came together to relocate me to Atlanta and Miami to finish my album before my stomach start showing. (sic)''

Cardi ended her Twitter rant by explaining what her Grammy win meant to her, and said she wouldn't let anyone take her ''special moment'' away from her.

She wrote: ''So when I won a Grammy for it I didn't have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period I was like YEA B***H YOU DESERVE THIS SHIT !abd until this day my s**t still charting .

''When I won Nipsey said on a comment to me WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME! Now when I speak to upcoming artist or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing ! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don't let nobody take that special moment away from you ! (sic)''