Cardi B crashed whilst attempting a reverse park in James Corden's Range Rover during her 'Carpool Karaoke' episode.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper doesn't have a driver's licence, despite owning a number of sports cars, and so the 'Late Late Show' host decided to give the 26-year-old star a lesson whilst they sung along to her biggest hits.

Instructing Cardi, James said: ''So, you want to turn the wheel.''

But she then turned it too far, into some parking posts.

She responded: ''I hit something'', to which the comedian sarcastically replied: ''You think?''

The 'I Like It' hitmaker then continued their journey as they belted out 'Money'.

Cardi then warned school children to stay inside whilst she was driving as they went past a playground.

During the teaser for the episode, which airs on Monday (17.12.18), she shouted out the car: ''What's up children, stay in school.

''Listen to your mom or you won't be getting no Christmas gifts.''

The former 'Love & Hip Hop' star's appearance on 'Carpool' comes just over a week after she split from husband Offset.

After a year of marriage, the pair have decided to go their separate ways, but the Migos star reportedly wants to spend Christmas with Cardi and their daughter Kulture.

The 'Walk It Talk It' star is hoping to spend at least Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with his five-month-old girl and estranged spouse.

An insider recently told TMZ, Offset is even hoping to splash the cash on special gifts for them both.

The gossip site also claimed that the 26-year-old trap musician will be making visits to his three other children from previous relationships; Kody, Jordan and Kalea.

It was recently claimed Cardi feels ''very torn'' about her future.

A source said recently: ''They haven't been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture.''

The 26-year-old rapper ''still loves'' Offset and ''wants her family to be whole again''.

Cardi doesn't want to co-parent Kulture, but she's undecided about whether her relationship with Offset is sustainable in the long run.

The source explained: ''She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now.

''She doesn't want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn't quite sure if they can make their relationship work.''