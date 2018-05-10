Cardi B is thinking of having therapy to cope with the pressures of fame.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with fiance Offset - has previously resisted the idea of going to counselling but thinks it might now be beneficial for her to find hew ways to handle life in the spotlight.

She said: ''People used to be like, 'Maybe you should do therapy.' And I used to be like, uh-uh, coloured folks, we don't need none of that. We just go to church, and we pray about it.

''And then it's just like... I think it's a little bit more than that. I don't want people to think I'm not enjoying this moment, [but] it's just a lot to handle.''

The 25-year-old rapper doesn't want to get married while she's pregnant because she wants to be able to get ''drunk'' at her wedding and on honeymoon.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Sirius XM, she said: ''I'm not having a wedding [while] pregnant, no. I want to wear my dream dress and I want to get drunk on my wedding and I want to go on a honeymoon and I want to be drunk for a whole week.''

However, the couple do know when they want to tie the knot.

She added: ''I know for a fact though next spring we are planning our wedding. but it has to be planned at to a point where there's no worries.''

The 'Be Careful' singer is usually too ''shy'' to approach celebrities, but couldn't resist seeking out her idol Rihanna when they both attended the Met Gala in New York earlier this week.

She said: ''I don't like going up to people because I'm very shy. But I went up to Rihanna and told her I love her because I really like her and I really feel like she's very genuine. ...I really like her.

''I really feel in my heart that she want me to win.''