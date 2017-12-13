Cardi B has teamed up with Steve Madden for a new footwear line.

The 25-year-old rapper has collaborated with the 59-year-old fashion designer - who launched his eponymous company in 1990 - on a new shoe collection titled Cardi B x Steve Madden.

And the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has admitted she is honoured to work with the businessman because she has always been a fan of Steve's designs and even when she was a ''little girl'' she ''loved'' his creations and would do anything for a pair of his shoes.

Speaking to Refinery29 about her latest venture, Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - said: ''I've loved Steve Madden since I was a little girl. Back then, I died for a pair of Steve Madden shoes. I love how [his shoes are] affordable but [still such] great quality. Every girl can't afford 'bloody shoes,' so I like that I can partner with a shoe company many girls can afford.''

And Steve is also happy to have partnered with Cardi on the upcoming capsule, because he thinks she can pull off ''so many looks.''

He said: ''She has so many looks, she's adorable. She can go casual in a sneaker or really dress up a heel or boot.''

Steven continued to hail Cardi as the ''hottest rapper'' in the US.

He added: ''[Cardi] is the hottest rapper in America.''

Cardi has since shared imagery from the campaign on social media.

Alongside a photograph of her sporting thigh high, patent boots, with fishnet tights, a black dress and a red fur jacket , which was posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: '' It's the Holidays .Get you some @stevemadden thigh highs (sic).''

The 'MotorSport' artist has also shared a video in partnership with the mogul, in which she gives ''daily'' style tips.

Speaking in the footage, she said: ''alright

''Now every woman needs to have a pointy shoe.''