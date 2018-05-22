Cardi B has claimed her fiance Offset crashed his car because he swerved to avoid a ''crackhead.''

The 'Be Careful' hitmaker was left in a panic last week when her partner - whom she's expecting her first child with - was rushed to hospital after he ploughed into a tree in Atlanta and wrecked his motor.

The 25-year-old rapper has remained relatively tight-lipped on the crash but alleged in a since-deleted tweet over the weekend that her lover wasn't to blame for the accident as he had no choice but to steer in the direction of the tree otherwise he would've hit a drug addict trying to ''kill himself.''

According to Billboard, she reportedly wrote: ''Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself. But God do unexplainable things! Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real. (sic)''

Shortly after the news of the crash emerged online, Cardi wrote: ''Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way I love you @OffsetYRN (sic)''

The 26-year-old hip hop star was admitted to hospital with minor injuries, but was later released.

The rapper's green Dodge Challenger was badly damaged and was towed away afterwards.

Law enforcement revealed no police or emergency medical workers were called to the crash scene and no accident report was taken.

Following the incident, Cardi tweeted Offset saying: ''i love him Soo much. (sic)'' She also added three prayer emojis.

Offset's car crash came just a week after he reportedly had a $150,000 chain stolen from his hotel room after the Met Gala.

A source said at the time: ''They had left the door open so people could come in and out of the room.

''The door was left open even when they weren't in the room.''