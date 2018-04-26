Cardi B has cancelled her tour dates ahead of giving birth.

The 25-year-old rapper is set to welcome her first child with fiancé Offset into the world in the coming weeks, and has decided to call off her scheduled concerts in Texas, Florida and New York's Panorama Festival in July, as well as dates in Norway and Ireland, to prepare for the couple's forthcoming arrival.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's final performance before welcoming her child into the world will be this weekend at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C.

However, she has promised to make her comeback on Bruno Mars' '24K Magic Tour' at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on September 7.

In a clip posted on her Instagram, Cardi said: ''Hey y'all what's poppin', so I just wanna make this a little clear and everything.

''Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything.

''Because you know, shorty keep growin' ... I can barely breathe.

''I wanna thank you all for understanding.

''I'll be back for the Bruno Mars tour...''

Laughing that she was gasping for air after eating chicken, she added: ''I've eaten six chicken wings and I can barely breathe now.''

Cardi captioned the video: ''Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won't be doing no more performances .Thank you for understanding love yaaa (sic)''

The tour cancellation comes after the 'MotorSport' rapper - who recently wowed crowds at Coachella - pulled out of this July's Wireless Festival in London.

The Finsbury Park festival's organiser's announced on Twitter: ''Huge news over the weekend! Congratulations to @iamcardib !

Unfortunately this means she won't be performing at Wireless this year. Next announcement coming Thursday! (sic)''

Cardi's fiancé's hip-hop trio Migos look to still be performing though, along with the likes of Stormzy, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Wiley, J Hus and Giggs.