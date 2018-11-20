Cardi B has bought her mom her ''dream home''.

The 'Money Bag' rapper took to Instagram on Monday (19.11.18) to share videos of the fancy New York abode, which she has saved up for over a year to purchase.

In the first clip, in which she shows off the shiny new kitchen, she says: ''Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mama a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000.

''You know, we live in New York, so a price that looked like that look like s**t.

''I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited til I could afford a dream home, and I copped it.''

The property boasts a large bathroom and a gym, and Cardi admitted she was excited for her four-month-old daughter Kulture - whom she has with husband Offset - to come and stay.

She said: ''When my daughter visits her grandma's house, she gonna come here.''

The 26-year-old star - who is estimated to be worth around $8 million - admitted that while it was always a ''childhood dream'' to buy her mom a luxury pad of her own, she's now got to use her salary to pay ''big girls bills''.

She captioned the post: ''Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren't at my price range .I worked and worked and now I'm here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!.....don't ask me for shit motherf**kers i got big girls bills (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker recently revealed she thinks her daughter is starting to resemble her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, 22.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Ok my daughter started to look like me not so long ago now she lookin like Henny again (sic)''