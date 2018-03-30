Cardi B is battling through sickness to get her debut album out on time.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is still working on her upcoming LP, 'Invasion of Privacy' just a week before it is due to be released, but her efforts have been hampered by her own health.

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: ''I slept in the studio, and I'm getting sicker and sicker. This Miami weather with the air conditioner f***ing me up, but I need to do one more song for my album, I really need to do it (sic).''

It comes after Cardi took to Instagram to show off the album cover and reveal it will be released on April 6.

She captioned the image: ''My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!! (sic)''

The highly anticipated album follows her trio of hit singles including 'Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi' and 'MotorSport', as well as guest appearances ranging from Bruno Mars' 'Finesse (Remix)' to G-Eazy's 'No Limit'.

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she is proud that hip-hop is ''always'' in the charts.

She said: ''In America, I always look at the charts. Hip-hop is always there. We are controlling the music industry. We control the fashion world. I don't give a f**k if the fashion comes from a runway or if a Caucasian woman is walking it, once a coloured person wears something, that's when everybody wants to wear it. We always influence. When you see the Olympics, who always wins? Coloured folks. We win everything. We are a big influence and people want to take that shit away. People like Donald Trump, they're always going to make us feel like we're less. But it's okay, because a bitch like me knows the truth. It don't matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we're not, cos we is. I know the truth ... We run the s**t! We influence. We run everything.''