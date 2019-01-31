Cardi B and Offset are back together.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker split from the Migos rapper - with whom she has daughter Kulture, six months - in December but she's now reportedly planning to return to their marital home in Atlanta for the first time since she accused him of being unfaithful to her.

Sources told TMZ Cardi agreed to take Offset back after he proved his dedication to their relationship, with one of the key factors in the 26-year-old star's decision being the 'Motorsport' hitmaker agreeing to change his phone number.

In order to show Cardi he is serious about honest and faithful, Offset has vowed his new line will only be accessible to his wife and business associates.

The couple have also agreed a 'no groupies' rule and as a result, Offset won't allow any female fans near him when Migos perform their Super Bowl shows over the weekend.

Rumours that the pair had got back together were rife at the end of last month when they were seen holidaying in Puerto Rico.

A source said at the time: ''Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic].''

Offset has made a number of public gestures to get Cardi back, with the most recent one when he crashed his estranged wife's set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses. Although she rejected his apology, he still thinks it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted recently: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''

And Cardi previously shared plans to ''reset'' in 2019.

She said: ''Everything is good! I'm very excited for 2019 - I just feel like it's going to be a reset. 2018 was the good, bad, and the ugly year, a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.''