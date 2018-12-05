Cardi B has revealed she and Offset are no longer together, a year after they married in secret.
Cardi B has split from Offset.
The 26-year-old rapper has explained she and the Migos rapper - who married in September 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture into the world in July - ''grew out of love'' but are still ''really good'' friends and business partners.
Cardi shared a video on Instagram titled ''There you go ... peace and love'', and in the clip she said: ''So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.
''We are really good friends and we are really good business partners-- you know he's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time.
''It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore.''
But the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insisted she will always have ''a lot of love'' for the 26-year-old star.
She added: ''I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father.''
Offset hasn't made a statement on the shock split yet, but he did make a brief response to Cardi's videos.
He simply posted: ''Y'all won.''
Many fans have speculated the video may be a prank as it was only a few days ago that Cardi shared photos of the couple kissing at a basketball game.
In June, the 'Bartier Cardi' singer revealed she and Offset had secretly got married.
She wrote at the time: ''There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.