Cardi B and Offset have reportedly been secretly married for nine months.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and the Migos rapper, who are expecting their first child together, allegedly received a marriage certificate in Fulton County, Georgia, on September 20, according to TMZ.

The news will come as a shock to fans, as the couple claimed they got engaged in October last year.

However, the gossip website states that the pair hired someone in September, the same day the 'Stir Fry' hitmaker popped the question, to officiate their marriage in their bedroom.

They state that the 25-year-old beauty's cousin was the only person present when they supposedly said their vows.

It's believed that when the couple announced their ''engagement'' in October, Offset - whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - had simply giveb Cardi a ring as a promise.

Sources added to TMZ that the 26-year-old star is to put on his wedding ring full-time once the couple have their proper wedding ceremony, after their little girl is born.

News of the couple's secret marriage comes after Offset thanked his ''wife''during his acceptance speech for Best Group with his bandmates - Quavo and Takeoff - at the BET Awards on Sunday (23.06.18).

Speaking on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, he said: ''I thank my wife. You should thank yours.''

In an a joint interview with Rolling Stone magazine last week, Cardi revealed she was warned having a baby could ''f**k up'' her career.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker was worried when she found out she was expecting because of her chart success, especially after she was advised by friends and her team that it wouldn't be a good idea.

She admitted: ''A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.

''[When I told people]. It was like, 'You can't do this. This might f**k up your career.' ''

Cardi is hoping to return to live performances in time to support Bruno Mars on tour in September.

She said previously: ''So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while.

''Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe! I want to thank y'all for understanding. I'll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything. (sic)''