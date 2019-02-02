Cardi B and Offset are working on their marriage.

The pair - who have six-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari together - separated late last year after Cardi accused the Migos rapper of being unfaithful but she says they are trying to work things out for the sake of their baby.

Cardi told PEOPLE: ''We're just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus.

''I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing. It's just like - to make things perfect ... it takes time. You know, f**king and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it's a marriage and there's a child involved and family involved.''

Cardi also insisted that she and the Migos rapper are just a regular couple and she can't understand why people care about their relationship.

She said: ''I feel like we just really are a very regular couple. We just do regular things. I just feel like: We're famous ... we're really popular right now -- I just don't know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.''

It was recently claimed Cardi was planning to return to their marital home in Atlanta for the first time since she accused Offset of being unfaithful to her.

Sources said Cardi agreed to take Offset back after he proved his dedication to their relationship, with one of the key factors in the 26-year-old star's decision being the 'Motorsport' hitmaker agreeing to change his phone number.

In order to show Cardi he is serious about honest and faithful, Offset, 27, has vowed his new line will only be accessible to his wife and business associates.

The couple have also agreed a 'no groupies' rule and as a result, Offset won't allow any female fans near him when Migos perform their Super Bowl shows over the weekend.