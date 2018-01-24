Cardi B and Offset have put their wedding planning on hold.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and the rapper are both busy with their music right now and have decided to focus on that for the time being instead of their nuptials.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Offset said: ''We ain't planning it right now. We chilling. We don't got time for that right now.''

The 'Bad and Boujee' star is completely smitten with the busty brunette beauty and admired her for working her way up to the top, just like him.

He gushed: ''She is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did. She's herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta s**t. I like that. I f**k with her. That's my baby.'' Offset recently cemented his love for his fiancée by getting a tattoo tribute to her.''

Offset recently has had his future wife's name inked on his skin alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.

In an Instagram video, which was posted on The Shade Room, the new design is clearly visible.

The clip is captioned: ''#TSRTattz - Y'all feelin' #offset 's new #CardiB tatt? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi, 25, previously revealed she is planning on spending over $1 million on her wedding.

She said: ''We're going to spend over a million ... I don't think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don't like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it's a partnership. And I feel like my expenses is going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000 ... it's got to be extravagant. You only get married once!''

Offset popped the question to Cardi while she was on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.

And following his proposal, she praised the ''extremely talented'' rapper and thanked him for being an ''amazing man''.

She wrote at the time: ''Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together (sic).''