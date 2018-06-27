Cardi B and Offset got married in their pants.

The 25-year-old rapper confirmed earlier this week that she and the Migos star had secretly tied the knot nine months ago, on the same day the 'Stir Fry' hitmaker proposed, and Minister Melinda Guess has since revealed that the pair chose to say their vows in their bedroom wearing just t-shirts and underwear.

The couple - who are expecting their first child together - simply asked that Guess didn't tell anyone, and they didn't even get her to sign a non-disclosure form.

She told TMZ that she was ''totally off guard'' when a member of her team at Officiant ATL - who usually charge between $500 and $1,000 for home ceremonies - asked if she could do the wedding off the cuff.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker previously revealed she had no make-up or wedding gown on and that she just wanted the moment to be ''private''.

In a lengthy note, Cardi said: ''There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

''Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.

''We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin.

''I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!

''I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!! [sic]''

The former 'Love & Hip-Hop' star accompanied the message with the tweet: ''This why i name my album 'Invasion of privacy' cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life [sic]''

Speculation that the couple were already married was sparked after Offset thanked his ''wife'' during his acceptance speech for Best Group with his bandmates - Quavo and Takeoff - at the BET Awards last weekend, and a subsequent article by the gossip website, which confirmed a marriage certificate was awarded in Fulton County, Georgia, on September 20.

Speaking on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, he said: ''I thank my wife. You should thank yours.''

The couple are still said to be planning another wedding ceremony after the 'MotorSport' hitmaker gives birth to their daughter.