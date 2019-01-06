Cardi B and Offset are working on their marriage.

The couple - who split up at the end of last year - are reportedly trying hard to rekindle their romance for the sake of their daughter Kulture.

According to TMZ, Offset has vowed to Cardi that he will change his ways whilst the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has been missing what they had.

Cardi has yet to put her wedding ring back on but sources close to the couple say she isn't quite ready emotionally to do so.

Rumours that the pair had got back together were rife at the end of last month when they were seen holidaying in Puerto Rico.

A source said at the time: ''Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic].''

Offset has made a number of public gestures to get Cardi back, with the most recent one when he crashed his ex's set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses. Although she rejected his apology, he still thinks it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted recently: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''

And Cardi previously shared plans to ''reset'' in 2019.

She said: ''Everything is good! I'm very excited for 2019 - I just feel like it's going to be a reset. 2018 was the good, bad, and the ugly year, a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.''