Cardi B and Offset have become ''grandparents'' after their dog gave birth to a litter of puppies.

The 25-year-old rapper might be expecting her first child with the Migos rapper in the coming months, but they've already claimed to be grandparents after their pet pooch welcomed her own babies into the world.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cardi said: ''Hey everybody! So somebody was so thirsty to be a mom that she couldn't wait.''

The star seemed to be teasing fans that she had given birth, before turning the camera to show her dog and her litter of adorable puppies.

She then dubbed pooches Boujee and Bentley as the ''parents'', before turning the camera on herself and her fiancée and calling themselves ''grandparents''.

Cardi captioned the clip: ''So happy. Congrats to Boujee & Bentley. (sic)''

The 'Bodack Yellow' hitmaker's new arrivals come just months before she is due to become a first time mother herself, and she recently revealed she's ready to hibernate away from the world until her baby is born, as she's really found the third trimester hard.

She said: ''I'm at this point in life, that like I don't wanna wear no heels, I don't wanna wear no sneakers. I just want to be barefoot all day. I don't want to wear a bra. I don't want to wear wigs. I don't want to talk to people.

''If you want to have conversation with me, talk to me about food. I don't want to do s**t. I don't even want to look at people. I just want to hibernate like a d**n bear.''

However, despite being uncomfortable, one thing is she is pleased about is the ''new pair'' of boobs she's grown since becoming pregnant.

She said recently: ''You see what my child is doing to me? T***ies is getting bigger. B***h don't have to go and get her t***es done no more. I got a whole new pair of t***ies. Got to go to Victoria's Secret to get me a new bra.

''Do you see my mother f***in hair? This s*** growing and growing. You see my skin? Look like a b***h put moisturiser on, but I just woke up.''