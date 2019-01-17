Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are all set to perform at the Grammy Awards.

The first wave of artists have been confirmed for the forthcoming ceremony at the STAPLES center in Los Angeles on February 11, including five-time nominee Cardi, 'Havana' hitmaker Camila - who is up for Best Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album - the 'Better Now' rapper, who received four nods including Best Pop Vocal Performance and Album and Canadian pop hunk, who has been shortlisted for Pop Vocal Album for his self-titled third studio album and Best Song for 'In My Blood'.

They will be joined by Best Album ['Dirty Computer'] and Music Video ['Pynk'] nominee Janelle Monáe, and country stars Kacey Musgraves, who is nominated four times, and Dan + Shay, who received a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The star-studded line-up announcement comes days after it was confirmed that Alicia Keys is set to host the prestigious awards ceremony.

In a YouTube video, which was titled ''I'm Hosting the 2019 Grammys (Alicia Keys)'', the singer is seen receiving the phone call from her manager who delivered the exciting news, as well as clips of her spilling the details to her family - including her mother, her husband Swizz Beatz, and their children, eight-year-old Egypt and four-year-old Genesis - and staff members.

Alicia then spends the rest of the video trying on outfits, and taking part in a photo shoot for promotional material alongside the 15 golden gongs she already owns herself.

In the description of the video, the 'Fallin' singer wrote: ''I'm soooo EXCITED to announce that I'll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards !!

''There's so much in store and I CAN'T WAIT for y'all to see it ALL come to life Tune in on February 10th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Only on CBS! (sic)''

Kendrick Lamar is nominated for the most gongs this year with eight nods to his name, with Drake close behind with seven, and Boi-1da and Brandi Carlile receiving six nominations each.

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all have five nominations along with Cardi.