'Black Panther' and Cardi B were the big winners at this year's BET Awards.

The 2018 superhero blockbuster - directed by Ryan Coogler and stars the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson - has been making waves across the film industry recently after winning 10 accolades since the start of award season.

And now it can add another two gongs to the trophy cabinet after it was crowned Best Movie at Black Entertainment Television network's annual ceremony, which celebrates talented African Americans from music, acting and sports, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (24.06.18) night.

The film's lead Chadwick Boseman - who plays the titular character Black Panther - also walked away with the Best Actor prize - adding to the movie's collection.

Cardi B - who wasn't able to make the event as she's heavily pregnant with her first child - also scooped two awards, bagging Best Female Hip Hop Artist and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award for her smash hit 'Bodak Yellow'.

But she's not the only one in her household to come away with a trophy or two after last night's event as her fiance Offset's hip-hop band Migos was crowned Best Group.

Beyonce and Bruno Mars were named Best Female and Male R&B Artist respectively, while the Best Male Hip Hop Artist went to Kendrick Lamar.

DJ Khaled's summer smasher 'Wild Thoughts' featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller was named Best Collaboration, while Drake' 'God's Plan' won Video of the Year.

Tiffany Haddish completed the film category's list of winners as she was crowned Best Actress, while Yara Shahidi has been recognised as the Best Young Star.

On the sporting front, Serena Williams - who took a break from her career last year to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia - was named Sportswoman of the Year, while NBA star Lebron James walked away with Sportsman of the Year.

The full list of 2018 BET Award winners are as follows;

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Best Group Award

Migos

Best Collaboration Award

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts'

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Video of the Year Award

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Video Director of the Year Award

Ava Duvernay

Best New Artist Award

SZA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - 'I'll Find You'

The Best International Act Award

Davido (Nigeria)​

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie Award

'Black Panther'

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

LeBron James

Album of the Year Award

'DAMN'- Kendrick Lamar

BET Her Award

Mary J. Blige - 'Strength of a Woman'

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Cardi B - 'Bodak Yellow'