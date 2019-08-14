Cardi B has been in the studio with rising Brazilian star Anitta.

The pair have been teasing fans about a potential collaboration and now they've got something to be hyped about after they shared a picture together on Instagram.

Anitta captioned the snap: ''Yep... I think I just found my soul mate ... Oi, Brasil, o bonde das funkeiras vai crescer, bom dia. @iamcardib (sic)''

The 'I Like It' hitmaker and the 26-year-old star were also joined by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder in the studio.

Anitta recently tweeted Cardi saying she had the perfect ''Brazilian funk'' song for them to record.

She tweeted: ''Okay @iamcardib

''After I passed out listening u saying u would love to record with I gotta say that I have the PERFECT track for us. I've seen you listening to Brazilian funk. The track is the best funk ever. Come onnnn (sic)''

She continued: ''@iamcardib u tell how I send u and we make history for my country that also loves u like me.''

And the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper responded saying she would agree to collaborate with Anitta if she taught her Portuguese.

She replied: ''@Anitta only if you teach me Portuguese (sic)''

Anitta recently collaborated with Madonna on the track 'Faz Gostoso' from the Queen of Pop's comeback album 'Madame X' and taught the music legend - who moved to Lisbon, Portugal - her language.

She responded: ''Hahaha easyyyyy... I taught Madonna too for our funk together lol (sic)''