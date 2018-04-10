Cardi B wanted to ''s**t on'' herself when she met Beyonce.

The 25-year-old rap star is one of the best-selling artists in the world at present, but Cardi has confessed to being overcome with nerves when she first met the 'Drunk in Love' hitmaker.

She explained: ''I'm too nervous. I'm too shy. When I met Beyonce, people be like, 'How that felt? I bet you was mad happy.'

''It's like, 'Actually, I wanted to s**t on myself.' It was a very scary thing. All she was doing was like, 'Hi. I love your music.' And I was like ... uhhhn!''

The New York-born rapper has experienced a sudden rise to the top of the music industry, having previously worked as a stripper.

And Cardi has admitted she is struggling to cope with the pressures of fame, saying she's lost ''control'' of her own life.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who recently announced she is expecting her first child with fellow hip-hop star Offset - told GQ magazine: ''I feel like I'm not in control of my life.''

Asked what would happen if she wanted to take a day off from her jam-packed schedule, Cardi explained: ''I would have to call so many people.

''I would have to call the label, my management, my publicist. It's like a partnership. I'm the artist, but I don't feel like I have a higher position than anybody that's working for me.

''If I don't want to work tomorrow, I cannot just stop working, because then, how's other people gonna feed their family? It is a lot of pressure.''

On the other hand, Cardi's success has allowed her to create a better life for her family - even if they're reluctant to change.

She shared: ''I be trying to find my mom a house, but she giving me a hard f***ing time to get her the house.

''She wants to be very close to the city, but there's not good houses on sale that is close to the city. She don't wanna be in Queens. She's afraid of bridges, so she don't wanna move to Jersey.''