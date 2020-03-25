Cardi B has accused celebrities of ''causing confusion'' by going public with their coronavirus diagnosis.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live on Tuesday (24.03.20) to have her say on the stars who have revealed they have tested positive for the virus, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.

Referencing the fact that some of the celebrity carriers have stated they don't have any symptoms, Cardi said: ''I wanna let these celebrities know, the confusion that the general public has ... if a celebrity is saying I don't have no symptoms ... but I went and got tested and I got positive, that causes confusion. That makes people be like, 'Wait a minute, I went out ... I might just have it. I'm scared!'

''The coronavirus is very much real. First things first. A lot of celebrities, you have the luxury to pay $34,000, or whatever the f**k it costs to get tested and treated. A lot of people don't f***ing have that money. Some people don't even have enough to f***ing afford healthcare. And I feel like all this s**t, for coronavirus treatments, for testing, I feel like the government should take that s**t, charge that s**t to the game, and not charge people for it.''

Authorities in the US are currently offering tests to people in their 40s to 60s who have a cold, but they have to wait four days for the results, which angers Cardi.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker said: ''If you are positive for coronavirus they will tell you to quarantine in your home and come back if your fever goes 100 and some s**t degrees (Fahrenheit). I don't feel like that's right.''