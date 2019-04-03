Adriana Lima insists she and the Victoria's Secret Angels will always be ''family''.

The 37-year-old beauty announced her retirement from the brand in November after almost two decades but she still sees her fellow lingerie models ''all the time''.

She said: ''I still see the girls all of the time at shoots or events.

''I was just with Josephine [Skriver] the other day for a Maybelline campaign. It's a little family. Once you're an Angel, you're always an Angel.''

Adriana - who has daughters Valentina, nine, and Sienna, six, with ex-husband Marco Jarić - may have stepped down from VS but she's just as busy as ever.

She told People magazine: ''When I announced that I would no longer be with Victoria's Secret, I think everyone thought I was going to a different planet.

''I have been working a lot and am continuing to work on new projects and taking care of my two beautiful daughters. Life is just as busy as it has always been and I love it that way.''

Adriana recently filmed a commercial for the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, which also stars the likes of Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Ezra Miller and Rita Ora but the celebrities didn't film together so the Brazilian beauty was particularly ''sad'' that she didn't see the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper on the shoot.

She said: ''We shot scenes individually and I'm sad Cardi B and I filmed on separate days.

''I actually had a chance to meet her at the Tom Ford show in New York City and she was so sweet. I'm a big fan of hers.''

Meanwhile, Adriana loves both the physical and mental results that come from working out.

She said: ''There is nothing like seeing that one muscle you've been working hard for suddenly appear doing that one move you never could do and now can.

''It's not just physical, it's mental. Helping yourself achieve goals. Good music and cute workout clothes obviously also help too.''