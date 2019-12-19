A trespasser has been arrested after attempting to scale a wall into Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home.
A trespasser has been arrested after attempting to scale a wall into Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home.
Sedric Ruempker has been caught red-handed after he was spotted by a neighbour climbing over a wall in an attempt to get into the 27-year-old actress' property on Wednesday (18.12.19).
According to TMZ, it's not known whether Sedric randomly chose the model or if he was specifically targeting her home, but she was not home at the time.
Cara's neighbour called 911 as soon as the man was spotted climbing Cara's wall, and police quickly responded, sending a helicopter to spot the man from the air whilst cops on the ground surrounded the home.
The 22-year-old male never made it inside the home before he was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing.
Meanwhile, the 'Suicide Squad' actress recently said she felt like she was ''rotting'' during the early days of her career, because of the ''ridiculous'' life of a supermodel.
Cara - who was also previously her mother's carer - said: ''I had no sense of who I was. I had no identity. All I had been was a mental illness, a child, a caretaker, or a supermodel, which just seemed so ridiculous to me. It was like my integrity, my morals, everything was rotting, like I just had nothing left, because I honestly was just selling myself. Because I wanted to belong, and I thought by people hiring me, that that was giving me a sense of who I was.''
Over the years, Cara has begun to discover who she is, and thanks in part to her romance with actress Ashley Benson, she has managed to overcome her feelings of loneliness.
And now, she says she would like to tell her younger self to ''communicate more'', and open up to those around her who could help.
She added: ''I would say communicate more, to be more open about what you're going through. Because honestly, if you can have any confidence, to be confident in your own vulnerability is the best thing you can ever ask for.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...