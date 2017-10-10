St. Vincent says her ex-girlfriend Cara Delevingne will her friend ''always and forever'', despite their split.
St. Vincent insists she and Cara Delevingne will be friends ''always and forever''.
The 35-year-old musician dated the supermodel for around 18 months until they split in September 2016, but they remain close and the 'New York' hitmaker - whose real name is Annie Clark - couldn't have made her new album, 'Masseduction', without having had the 'Paper Towns' star in her life.
Speaking to the new issue of Grazia magazine, she said: ''[We'll be friends] always and forever. I definitely credit being around her for that expansion in my chest. This is me at my most literal. It's always been me, but the code was a little harder to crack. I was less comfortable being deeply sincere.''
And St. Vincent doesn't understand why people are so fascinated about whether or not her songs are about Cara, or her other high-profile former lover, Kristen Stewart.
She said: ''This is just me ... I've never wondered who Tom Waits was singing about on 'Big Black Mariah'. I've never wondered who Leonard Cohen was singing to in 'I'm Your Man' and if I knew, it wouldn't help my enjoyment of the song. There are certainly codes and references, stuff that's my own internal language. But I firmly believe that it doesn't help anyone's enjoyment of the song to know my intention behind it.''
But Cara does appear on the record, with her vocals on the chorus of 'Pills' because her ex-girlfriend adores her ''beautiful'' voice.
St. Vincent said: ''I knew it couldn't be my voice. Cara has a beautiful voice. It's just so pure. It's a sonic extension of who she is.''
The 'Digital Witness' singer was shocked at the attention her relationship with the 'Valerian' actress received - and also impressed by how well Cara handles being in the public eye.
She said: ''I'd never experienced anything like paparazzi following you in a high-speed chase down the streets of London. Not being able to walk down the street put a whole host of complications into [the relationship]. Cara is so kind and sincere that it didn't seem her spirit was corrupted by it.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...