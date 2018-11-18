Cara Delevingne is planning to slow down.

The 26-year-old-model and actress has both TV series 'Carnival Row' and movie 'Fever Heart' set for release next year but she's planning to take a step back and wait for the right projects to come along, having previously signed up to most things she was offered.

She said: ''It's really important now what scripts I choose and to wait for the right projects. I've definitely got better with [saying no]. I think we all get better at that with age.''

The 'Suicide Squad' actress has spoken in the past about mental health and was one of the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate behaviour, and she admitted she worries about what people think when she speaks out, but refuses to let fear hold her back.

She said: ''There has definitely been a sense of fear of, 'Am I going to get rejected?' Or, 'Are people going to think of me differently?' When it comes to being more open about stuff or speaking out. But you have to remember that fear is something that holds you back.''

Cara loves speaking to women from all walks of life and recently admitted she finds their stories inspirational.

The model said: ''Generally, women inspire me no matter what. The more you get to know every women, their story, strength and inspiration.''

And the British beauty couldn't be happier that women are increasingly encouraged to speak out about their passions.

She added: ''Now more and more women are finding a voice to stand up for what they believe in - the more vulnerability that is spoken about, the better.''