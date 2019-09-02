Cara Delevingne says working with Kate Moss was terrifying.

The 27-year-old star worked with supermodel Kate, 45, on her first Burberry campaign in 2014 but Cara admitted that she was completely intimidated during the shoot with Kate.

She told Elle UK: ''One of the best and worst moments was shooting my first Burberry campaign with Kate. It was terrifying! How do you get your photo taken next to her? It's like shooting with a panther.

''She's the queen of the set but also she might eat me. I was in awe, but trying to get the shot. Every time I was on set, I'd be staring at her instead of looking at the camera.''

Cara also revealed that she and her close pal Kendall Jenner, 23, didn't speak to each other the first few times they worked together.

Cara explained: ''Honestly, I had low expectations for friends in this industry because: a) I didn't think people would want to be my friend, and b) I didn't know if making friends through this process would be fickle or seem not real. So I was pleasantly surprised! Jourdan [Dunn] and Karlie [Kloss] were friends early on.

''I didn't meet Kendall until I had been modelling for a bit. We had done a few shows together and didn't say a word to each other. Eventually, we started talking and I was like, 'Oh, you're alright. We should hang out after this.' She was like, 'Alright, cool.' It was very easy. I found that you automatically know if someone is trying to make an effort that isn't real, and when a friendship seems contrived.''