Cara Delevingne's 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' script had its own bodyguard.

After the 24-year-old beauty - who plays special operative Laureline in the sci-fi saga - auditioned for her role, director Luc Besson kept the details of the film as tightly under wraps as he possibly could by employing security to sit with Cara as she read the script for the first time.

She told Look magazine: ''We just met in LA and then I went to see him in Paris and he put me through an actor's test where you pretend to be an animal.

''It was about physicality and throwing yourself into something.

''The script was so top secret it had to be sent with its own bodyguard and I had to sit there and read it all while the bodyguard was there.''

Cara was determined to do whatever it took to be in the film because she is such a big fan of the director and was desperate to work with him.

he said: ''I've been a fan of the director ever since I can remember.

''To even meet the man, let alone be in one of his films, was a dream come true.

''The way he spoke about the film was like a child speaking about their fantasy. From that moment on, I fell in love with it. I knew I needed to do it.

''I really wanted to prove to him I'd do whatever it took.''

The 'Paper Towns' actress doesn't want to limit herself to particular film genres and her only criteria when looking for parts is they are ''strong'' characters.

She said: ''I've been lucky witht he parts I've had. They're all strong female characters. It's very important for me to be a role model for young girls. There isn't any limit in terms of what I want to do as an actress.

''I want to do some comedy, scary movies, even musicals. I'm a big film buff. Any movie that comes my way I'd be happy to look at.''