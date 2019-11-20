Cara Delevingne felt like she was ''rotting'' during the early days of her career.

The 27-year-old model turned actress has found it hard to find her identity over the years after struggling through taking care of her mother - who suffered from bipolar disorder - as well as her own battle with depression, and the feelings of dissatisfaction she had with the ''ridiculous'' life of a supermodel.

Speaking in a preview clip for Tuesday's (19.11.19) episode of 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' - which Cara is starring in - the 'Paper Towns' star said: ''I had no sense of who I was. I had no identity. All I had been was a mental illness, a child, a caretaker, or a supermodel, which just seemed so ridiculous to me. It was like my integrity, my morals, everything was rotting, like I just had nothing left, because I honestly was just selling myself. Because I wanted to belong, and I thought by people hiring me, that that was giving me a sense of who I was.''

Over the years, Cara has begun to discover who she is, and thanks in part to her romance with actress Ashley Benson, she has managed to overcome her feelings of loneliness.

And now, she says she would like to tell her younger self to ''communicate more'', and open up to those around her who could help.

She added: ''I would say communicate more, to be more open about what you're going through. Because honestly, if you can have any confidence, to be confident in your own vulnerability is the best thing you can ever ask for.''

Meanwhile, the 'Suicide Squad' star recently said she feels like the ''luckiest girl in the world'' thanks to her 'Pretty Little Liars' star beau.

She gushed: ''It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.''