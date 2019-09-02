Cara Delevingne wants people to keep fighting against gender discrimination.

The 27-year-old actress and model has praised the work of movements like Time's Up and #MeToo, but insists their work is far from finished, and more still needs to be done to protect women from sexual harassment and discrimination.

Speaking to ELLE UK's October issue - which hits newsstands on Thursday (05.09.19) - she said: ''In my opinion, especially in these movements, as soon as we get a hashtag for something, we feel like it's done. But that's not the case. It's the beginning, and I think people need to remember that [gender discrimination is] still happening all the time. Women are getting more opportunities, but there are still people out there who are the same as they were three years ago. You can't just put a hashtag up on social media and the problem is gone.''

The 'Carnival Row' actress has previously spoken in support of the movements, and last year shared her own experience with alleged sexual misconduct when she joined the thousands of women on Twitter who had shared their stories of abuse and harassment under the hashtag WhyIDidntReport.

She tweeted: ''Because I felt ashamed of what happened and didn't want to publicly ruin someone's life, even though they privately ruined mine #WhyIDidntReport (sic)''

When Cara first told her story she refused to name the alleged harasser, but in 2017, the actress revealed the allegations were against the movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of similar offences by dozens of women.

Detailing her alleged experience with Weinstein in a lengthy Instagram post at the time, Cara wrote: ''As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature.

''He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.

''When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous.

''After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. (sic)''