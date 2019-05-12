Cara Delevingne has revealed she would to have military training to help to find her ''boundaries''.
Cara Delevingne wants to go to military school.
The 26-year-old model-and-actress - who is dating Ashley Benson - would love the challenge of army training and thinks it would be helpful in teaching her to establish some ''boundaries'' for herself.
She said: ''This is odd, but sometimes I think it might be a good idea to go to military school to give me some boundaries. I'm very physical and love being challenged.''
And the 'Suicide Squad' actress would love to put her survival skills to the test by being abandoned on a desert island by TV adventurer Bear Grylls.
She added to Marie Claire magazine: ''I also think Bear Grylls is amazing, and I would like to be left on a desert island. It would be exciting to see the end of the world because I know I'd be able to survive.''
While she hasn't enrolled in military school yet, Cara makes sure she attends a yoga and meditation course every year in order to ''connect'' with herself following a busy period because she insists it is ''very important'' to take care of herself.
She said: ''I wouldn't be able to do what I do without any self-care. I go on a yoga and meditation course once a year after [autumn/winter] fashion week.
''It's a good time to go away because January and February are always very busy.
''The course is eight hours a day, very intense, and it allows me to connect with myself.
''And that practice carries me through the year, so it's very important.
''As a kid, I could just leave my make-up on for days and just carry on, but as I get older, I take self-care more seriously.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...