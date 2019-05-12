Cara Delevingne wants to go to military school.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress - who is dating Ashley Benson - would love the challenge of army training and thinks it would be helpful in teaching her to establish some ''boundaries'' for herself.

She said: ''This is odd, but sometimes I think it might be a good idea to go to military school to give me some boundaries. I'm very physical and love being challenged.''

And the 'Suicide Squad' actress would love to put her survival skills to the test by being abandoned on a desert island by TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

She added to Marie Claire magazine: ''I also think Bear Grylls is amazing, and I would like to be left on a desert island. It would be exciting to see the end of the world because I know I'd be able to survive.''

While she hasn't enrolled in military school yet, Cara makes sure she attends a yoga and meditation course every year in order to ''connect'' with herself following a busy period because she insists it is ''very important'' to take care of herself.

She said: ''I wouldn't be able to do what I do without any self-care. I go on a yoga and meditation course once a year after [autumn/winter] fashion week.

''It's a good time to go away because January and February are always very busy.

''The course is eight hours a day, very intense, and it allows me to connect with myself.

''And that practice carries me through the year, so it's very important.

''As a kid, I could just leave my make-up on for days and just carry on, but as I get older, I take self-care more seriously.''