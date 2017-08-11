Cara Delevingne aims to be a ''strong, positive role model''.

The 24-year-old model understands that young people often look to celebrities as people they ''idolise'', and has said she hopes to be a good role model for her young fans who are looking up to her by giving back to the community doing ''good outside of [herself].''

She said: ''When you're a teenager you're all looking for someone to idolise. Seeing the effect people like me have on teenagers now has made me conscious of kids having strong, positive role models who are trying to do good outside of themselves.''

The blonde beauty is currently gearing up for the release of her first novel 'Mirror Mirror' on October 5, in which she says she is trying to convey a message about the ''importance'' of loving yourself.

Speaking about the book's message, the 'Paper Towns' actress said: ''That life is a beautiful mixture of wonderful disaster, but to truly love yourself is so important.''

And Cara doesn't just want to stop at one book either, as she has ''so many more things'' she wants to put into writing.

Speaking to Elle magazine's September issue about whether she'll venture into writing a second book, she said: ''Yes. I have so many more things I want to write. This is something that I wanted to do for other people, but honestly it was for myself too. I needed to see whether I could.''

Despite admitting she is a role model to people, Cara doesn't like being complimented as she doesn't believe she is ''specifically talented''.

She said recently: ''I find it very hard when people pay me compliments because I don't think I'm specifically talented. It's more that I just love doing something.

''As a kid, I didn't think I was good at anything. I did what I loved, rather than the academic thing. At school, I was surrounded by kids who were incredibly talented, musicians and artists and actors, and I would always think in comparison to these kids I'm terrible.''