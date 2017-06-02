Cara Delevingne shaved her hair off to encourage women not to rely on their hair to feel beautiful, and whilst her hair is short she is thinking about getting a new tattoo on her scalp.
The 24-year-old model recently hacked off her long golden tresses in favour of a short pixie crop, and the fashion icon made the decision to undergo the drastic make-over because she wanted to inspire people and help them realise they can be ''feminine and beautiful'' without hiding behind their locks.
The 'Suicide Squad' actress said: ''So many people are cutting their hair off. I love that; the more the merrier. I wanted to highlight the fact you don't need hair to be feminine or beautiful.''
And the catwalk icon has revealed since shedding her mane she has had numerous compliments about the shape of her head.
She explained: ''People say 'Girl, you've got a really nice shaped head.' Thank god. I was dropped on my head a lot as a child.''
And Cara has admitted she is desperate to get a new tattoo inked on her scalp before her hair grows back.
Speaking about her plans to increase the amount of body art she has, she said: ''I want to get a scalp tattoo before it grows back.''
Meanwhile, the fashion muse is planning to take some time out of her busy schedule to jet off trekking around Tibet in China on her own so she can switch off her phone and enjoy a relaxing retreat.
She explained: ''I really wanted to go to Tibet this year to go trekking. Hopefully, I'll go on holiday somewhere alone and just turn my phone off. I like doing yoga retreats.''
Although the British star plans to go solo on her next adventure, she has hinted she fears she will ''lose [her] mind'' going on a ''silent'' vacation.
She told Stylist magazine: ''I go to the Lanserhof Spa in Austria sometime4s and go out into the mountains and swim in freezing cold lakes. I've never done a silent retreat though; I'd lose my mind.''
