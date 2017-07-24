Cara Delevingne has started to ''understand women's empowerment''.

The 24-year-old model has opened up about female equality and how she treats herself as part of the sportswear giant Puma's #DoYou campaign, which saw the catwalk icon admit she wants to have a positive impact on boosting the confidence of other women.

Speaking at an event, which took place at London's Central Saint Martins on Sunday (23.07.17), Cara - who is an ambassador for the fashion house - said: ''I see, and I am more aware, of my own ignorance. Of what people say and how spoiled we are in the West -- and obviously myself included.

''Now I am starting to understand women's empowerment a lot more and how I want to lift other women up. But you can't do that unless you lift yourself up. I'm still growing every day. It's a constant reminder.''

Although the 'Suicide Squad' actress wants to encourage other people to feel confident in their skin she has admitted she struggled to stay positive and used to put herself down a lot.

She explained: ''Even the way I actually treat myself sometimes, and how much I put myself down and how much I made myself feel bad about myself.''

And it was Cara's recent trip to Africa with the United Nations' Girl Up foundation earlier this year, which triggered her to change her ways.

Speaking about the turning point in her life, the star said: ''I started saying no, and realising what my strengths were, and believing in myself. We all have our turning points. It made me realise how lucky I am to be alive. Especially to be able to do what I do. The reason I wanted to do this ... if I ever got famous. I knew I needed to help.''