Cara Delevingne is set to launch a music career, after recording vocals for the new Shy Fx single titled 'Rudeboy Lovesong'.
The 26-year-old model and actress is said to planning a domination of the music industry after already branching out from the catwalk to the big screen as a Hollywood star.
Cara has recorded vocals for a new single from DJ and producer Shy FX, which is titled 'Rudeboy Lovesong' and is set to be premiered on BBC Radio 1Xtra on Monday (25.02.19) night.
A music insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Cara's career as a recording artist has been a long time coming and she is now taking tentative steps into making it happen. She did loads of songs a good few years ago now but the timing didn't work out and she decided to focus on her acting career instead.
''But now she is at a point in her life where she is excited about dipping her toe in new projects like this one and is open to doing more singing. She was really pleased by how this song turned out.''
Shy FX - whose real name is Andre Williams - also spoke about the collaboration, saying it was an ''inspiring process'' to work with the blonde beauty.
He said: ''We met through mutual friends a while back and ended up in a studio session a few weeks later. The vibe just clicked and the track came out of a really organic place, as did the concept for the video.
''It's been a really inspiring process collaborating with Cara along with the legend that is Sweetie Irie , who I've known from 19 - a long time.''
Despite the track being the start of her music career, it's not the first time fans will have heard Cara's voice, as she previously released a song called 'I Feel Everything', for the soundtrack to her 2017 film 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets'.
