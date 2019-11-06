Cara Delevingne is ''so excited'' to be fronting and producing a new all-female practical joke show.
Cara Delevingne is to host and produce a new practical joke show.
The 27-year-old model-and-actress is teaming up with streaming platform Quibi for the all-female venture, which will see her and her accomplices wreak havoc with stunts and gags - ranging from the extreme to the ridiculous - and she is ''so excited'' to get up to mischief.
She said in a statement: ''I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief.
''As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership.''
The series will be produced by ITV America's Sirens Media and the company are thrilled to have the 'Suicide Squad' actress on board for the show because she's such an ''icon''.
Their president, Jessica Sebastian - who will also serve as executive producer on the show - said: ''Cara's an icon in so many ways, and it's a privilege to partner with her to develop something that authentically encapsulates her unique energy and sensibility.
''As far as I know, a series in this space with this level of female guidance and representation, both in front of and behind the camera, is unprecedented, and we're ecstatic to bring this new take on the genre to the ideal platform in Quibi.''
Quibli is set to launch in April 2020 and Cara is the latest big name star to sign up to the streaming platform, which will also host shows featuring the likes of Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Idris Elba and Chrissy Teigen.
It will also show Steven Spielberg's 'After Dark', a horror series which users will only be able to watch between sundown and sunrise local time, as well as a remake of MTV's 'Punk'd'.
