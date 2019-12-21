Cara Delevingne surprised her girlfriend Ashley Benson with a birthday trip to Morocco.
The 'Suicide Squad' star left her girlfriend shocked when she announced they would be heading abroad to mark Ashley's 30th birthday and the 'Pretty Little Liars' actress has now taken to social media to share her excitement.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I've wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Cara previously confessed she feels like the ''luckiest girl in the world'' because of Ashley and she is thankful her partner is so supportive of everything.
She said of the blonde beauty: ''It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.''
The 27-year-old actress and model feels she is a ''better, happier person'' thanks to her relationship with Ashley.
She said: ''Long- distance relationships are always tough. We make it work though. We have to. And it definitely makes me a better, happier person ... I'd never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away. She's the first person that has said: 'You can't push me away. I'm going to be nice to you, I love you.' I'm just like, 'Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before? Okay.'''
