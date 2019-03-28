Cara Delevingne has given a frank interview about her sex life, admitting she behaves differently if she's with a man or a woman.
Cara Delevingne would rather ''have sex than go out''.
The 26-year-old model - who is dating actress Ashley Benson and has previously been romantically linked with singers St. Vincent, Harry Styles and Jake Bugg, actress Michelle Rodriguez and actor Jack O'Connell - used to be known for her wild partying but these days she'd prefer a night in with her lover.
She admitted: ''I used to go to clubs but I'd rather have sex than go out now.''
The 'Suicide Squad' actress ''loves to give'' in the bedroom and admitted she acts differently depending on whether her partner is a man or a woman.
Speaking on RuPaul's 'What The T' podcast, she said: ''I'm very good at giving love and not at receiving it. I'm the same in bed.
''I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give...
''I can allow pleasure but it's hard to find that person. I have found them before, for sure.
''That whole courting process of power is very interesting. And it's a difference with men and women.
''I'm always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I'm the opposite. So it's weird.''
Cara thinks a ''feral'' connection is vital for good sex and she's always amazed by the prowess of the ''prudish'' people she connects with.
She said: ''Part of sex -- that connection -- is feral. You meet someone but when you go in the bedroom, it's another animal.
''To me, that is so interesting. There are certain people who are super-sexy and they flirt with you, then you have sex with them and they are terrible.
''But I like people who seem really prudish then, when they get in the bedroom, they're like, 'What?!' It's like a whole transformation.''
The 'Paper Towns' actress doesn't think movies capture intimacy very well because they never show the funny side.
She said: ''Laughter in sex is so important. You watch movies and you're told that's what sex should be like and you're like, 'Whoa! That's not it!' My friend was having sex with this guy and he was trying to do this really romantic thing -- and people often over-romanticise these moments -- and he was like, 'Oh, you have an eyelash on your nipple'.
''He tried to pull it away but it was actually a nipple hair! Moments like that happen and you have to laugh. If you don't, you're not having a good relationship.''
But despite her comments, Cara insisted she doesn't spend all her spare time in the bedroom.
She said: ''I work a lot! It's tiring and it [sex] takes energy.''
