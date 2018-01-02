Cara Delevingne has pledged her support to a new anti-harassment initiative.

The 25-year-old model has signed up to the Time Up campaign, which offers support to women who have experienced harassment, and she has spoken out in support of the movement on Instagram.

Sharing a promotional image of the campaign on Instagram, Cara wrote: ''The time has come! I signed this letter of solidarity to stand with with women across every industry in saying #timesup The @timesupnow legal defense fund provides subsidized legal support across industries to those who have experienced sexual assault, harassment, assault, or in the workplace. Join me and the other incredible woman. Read the letter, sign and donate. Link in bio (sic)''

The Hollywood harassment scandal was sparked last year following a string of allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein.

And in October, Cara alleged she was harassed by Weinstein when she first moved into the acting business.

She wrote in an Instagram post: ''As soon as we were alone, he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room.

''I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room.

''At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.''