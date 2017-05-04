Cara Delevingne has taken to Twitter and moaned about society's perception of what is classed as 'beautiful' and urged people to rely less on their looks.
Cara Delevingne has slammed ''society'' for ''defining'' what is beautiful.
The 24-year-old model took to social media and ranted about the pressures of living up to industry standards of beauty, just two days after she debuted a dramatic new look and a shaved head at the star-studded Met Gala bash in New York on Monday (01.03.17).
She mused on Twitter: ''Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?''
The 'Suicide Squad' star insisted beauty has no boundaries and urged people to look inward and rely less on their bodies for empowerment.
She said: ''The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless.''
However, Cara's comments may come as a surprise to her peers as just hours before her monologue, the beauty - who wore a stunning sequence Chanel suit to the Met Gala and has featured in campaigns for Saint Lauren and Burberry - thanked the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York and the fashion industry bible Vogue magazine for an ''incredible evening''.
Speaking about the Met Gala, which was hosted by Vogue's Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, she wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you @voguemagazine @chanelofficial @metmuseum for such an incredible evening(sic).''
