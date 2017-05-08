Cara Delevingne debuted her head tattoo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (07.05.17).

The 'Suicide Squad' actress sported a flower painted in silver on the back of her shaved head at the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium, where she wowed in a velvet Saint Laurent mini-dress.

Cara, 24, has shaved her head for an upcoming movie role and has been vocal about the entertainment industry's beauty standards in recent days.

Alongside a photograph of her shaven head, Cara wrote on Instagram last week: ''Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful? (sic)''

Cara is, of course, known for her numerous tattoos and in 2016, her 'Suicide Squad' co-star Margot Robbie revealed she gave her a new inking in a rather unusual place.

The Australian actress, who developed a close friendship with Cara while they were making the movie, explained: ''We did toe-mojis, we were calling them, where we'd tattoo the bottom of our toes with, like, little faces.

''But, uh, the thing about tattooing the bottom of your toes is that it rubs off after a while, so we have to keep redoing them.''

Margot wasn't aware of the laws surrounding the inking of tattoos, but she had a willing participant in Cara.

Margot shared: ''I don't know what the rules are, but you can buy a tattoo gun on eBay.

''And as long as you've got someone who's willing to let you tattoo them, I guess we just went ahead and did it.''