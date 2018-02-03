Cara Delevingne stands by her ''bold'' choice to shave her head as she felt liberated.
Cara Delevingne felt ''strong and liberated'' when she shaved her head.
The 25-year-old model-and-actress admits she has taken some ''risks'' with her appearance that could have impacted on her career, but she stands by her bold choices.
She said: ''Some would say my tattoos are a risk but they all have such a special meaning to me.
''Also shaving my head, but I have never felt so strong and so liberated for doing something that seemed so scary.''
The 'Paper Towns' actress loves taking risks and is constantly on the hunt for the next thing she can find to challenge herself.
She told Grazia magazine: ''I think taking risks and pushing the envelope have been a huge part of my life so far.
''I don't like to stay in one place for too long.
''I'm constantly looking for the next challenge and to better myself.
''Keep asking questions, finding the truth, connecting with people in a deep way and trying to spread joy as much as possible.''
And Cara - who was previously in a relationship with singer St. Vincent and has been romantically linked with the likes of Paris Jackson, Harry Styles and Michelle Rodriguez - always tries to ''live in every moment'' and never takes anything in her life for granted.
She said: ''I try to really live in every moment. Live every moment to the fullest and take nothing for granted.''
And Cara admits she looks up to women who make ''bold'' choices.
She said: ''I look up to strong women who are not afraid to make bold choices.
''Tilda Swinton, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Thompson, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep are all girl heroes of mine.''
