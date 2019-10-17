Cara Delevingne will send the world's first selfie into space.

The 27-year-old actress and model has teamed up with Samsung for an out-of-this-world mission as the tech giant launches the Galaxy S10 5G into the stratosphere to give customers a chance to get their face in space.

Cara said: ''I love the idea of space travel and can't wait to lead Samsung's SpaceSelfie mission and become the first person to send a selfie into space.

''I'm already planning how I make this my most epic selfie ever and I'm looking forward to seeing how my fans interpret the challenge to get their face in space.''

Her snap will be unveiled during a star-studded event at the newly-opened Samsung KX experience space on October 23

The ambitious stunt will see the device lifted up using a super-pressure helium balloon, with consumers getting the chance to have their own SpaceSelfie by uploading a photo online.

Images will be chosen at random, displayed on the S10's screen and captured using a unique view of the earth as the backdrop.

This snap will then be sent back down for its owner to share on social media.

Samsung sees this is a chance to recognise the innovations it has made with the new device, and to give people a taste of what can happen as technology continues to advance.

Benjamin Braun - the chief marketing officer for Samsung Europe - added: ''To celebrate that amazing things happen on Samsung screens we decided to take selfies to a new level and give people a chance to get their face in space.

''We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and with SpaceSelfie, we will show that amazing things continue to happen using Samsung technology - even from the edge of space.''

Visit www.samsung.com/spaceselfie for further information.