Cara Delevingne will send the first ever selfie into space as part of a new campaign with Samsung.
Cara Delevingne will send the world's first selfie into space.
The 27-year-old actress and model has teamed up with Samsung for an out-of-this-world mission as the tech giant launches the Galaxy S10 5G into the stratosphere to give customers a chance to get their face in space.
Cara said: ''I love the idea of space travel and can't wait to lead Samsung's SpaceSelfie mission and become the first person to send a selfie into space.
''I'm already planning how I make this my most epic selfie ever and I'm looking forward to seeing how my fans interpret the challenge to get their face in space.''
Her snap will be unveiled during a star-studded event at the newly-opened Samsung KX experience space on October 23
The ambitious stunt will see the device lifted up using a super-pressure helium balloon, with consumers getting the chance to have their own SpaceSelfie by uploading a photo online.
Images will be chosen at random, displayed on the S10's screen and captured using a unique view of the earth as the backdrop.
This snap will then be sent back down for its owner to share on social media.
Samsung sees this is a chance to recognise the innovations it has made with the new device, and to give people a taste of what can happen as technology continues to advance.
Benjamin Braun - the chief marketing officer for Samsung Europe - added: ''To celebrate that amazing things happen on Samsung screens we decided to take selfies to a new level and give people a chance to get their face in space.
''We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and with SpaceSelfie, we will show that amazing things continue to happen using Samsung technology - even from the edge of space.''
Visit www.samsung.com/spaceselfie for further information.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...