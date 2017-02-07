Cara Delevingne doesn't know what she'd do without her older siblings Chloe, 32, and Poppy, 30, and says she wouldn't hesitate in ''burying a body'' for her sisters.
Cara Delevingne would ''bury a body'' for her sisters.
The 'Suicide Squad' star has spoken of the ''incredibly'' close bond she shares with her older siblings Chloe, 32, and Poppy, 30.
She said: ''Oh my God, it's incredible to have these two. I don't know what I would do without them, it would be horrifying. We have been through everything together.
''They helped bring me up. They taught me my love of music. We used to do dance routines to the Spice Girls, which we still do. I wouldn't ever want to imagine a world without Poppy and Chloe. Put it this way, if one of them killed someone I would help bury the body.''
The sisters have remained close from a young age after they sought comfort in each other to help them cope with their mother Pandora's heroin addiction but Poppy insists she is not ''angry'' with their mom as she sees the addiction as a ''sickness'' rather than a life choice.
She revealed: ''We have all learned that addiction and mental illnesses are illnesses and I think a lot of people overlook that it is a chemical imbalance; it's like cancer, a sickness and people need to see it as that. So when people ask me, 'Are you angry with your mum?' I'm like, 'No there is nothing to be angry about.'
''There were tricky times. I was 12 when it all started happening, which is the time you really need a mum - getting your period, wanting to know what sex is about. Cara was six years younger. She slept in my bed for years. She would literally twine her body around mine when I tried to sleep. To have each other was just so, so vital.''
And Chloe admires her youngest sister Cara's ambition and relies on the 24-year-old model turned actress for advice.
Chloe told PORTER magazine: ''We are very lucky, the chemistry between us is kind of perfect ... She is such a doer, Cara, she is so ambitious. She has always known what she wants and she's a hustler. Sometimes I call her and I'm like, you need to help me hustle, and she is like, 'Come on!'''
