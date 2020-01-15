Cara Delevingne's sister almost died twice.

The 27-year-old model's older sibling developed the life-threatening condition sepsis - in which the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage the body's tissues and organs - after giving birth to her two children Atticus, five, and Juno, four, whom she has with property broker Ed Grant.

She's quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: ''I developed postpartum sepsis. In the space of one day, you can go from being totally fine to very ill. I had to be separated from my babies. I suffered extreme delirium, and when I was lucid I was completely confused as to what was going on.''

And, although doctors managed to get the condition under control, Chloe - who was training to be a midwife before she fell pregnant - still isn't ''100 per cent.''

She added: ''I don't think I have ever experienced a day of feeling 100 per cent.''

Chloe, 34, shares a close bond with her sisters Cara and Poppy after they sought comfort in one another throughout their mother Pandora's heroin addiction.

Poppy, 33, said previously: ''We have all learned that addiction and mental illnesses are illnesses and I think a lot of people overlook that it is a chemical imbalance; it's like cancer, a sickness and people need to see it as that.

''So when people ask me, 'Are you angry with your mum?' I'm like, 'No there is nothing to be angry about.' There were tricky times. I was 12 when it all started happening, which is the time you really need a mum - getting your period, wanting to know what sex is about. Cara was six years younger. She slept in my bed for years. She would literally twine her body around mine when I tried to sleep. To have each other was just so, so vital.''