Cara Delevingne started modelling to ''please people''.

The 25-year-old catwalk icon - who signed to Storm model Management in 2009 - has admitted her career in the fashion industry came at a time in her life when she wanted to impress other people, and she has hinted she took on the role to ''run away'' from her problems.

Speaking to Stellar magazine about her job, the star said: ''Modelling came at a time in my life where I wanted to please people. I don't know if it was the modelling or the fact I was just doing things to run away from my own problems. I wasn't dealing with things that were going on emotionally. That was why I ended up being unhappy.''

And though Cara has admitted she became ''unhappy'' because she was constantly trying to please other people, she has revealed pursuing her acting career helped her to ''reflect'' on her feelings.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress added: ''Being an actor helped me reflect on my own emotions, be able to express them more, be in the moment.''

Cara believes models are judged ''so quickly'' and people ''assume there's nothing underneath'' their beauty.

She said: ''Critics can judge models so quickly. Just because models are known for their beauty or the way they look, some critics assume there's nothing underneath. I don't know if I have to prove myself, exactly -- I'm going to carry on doing what I love and if people don't like it, they don't like it.''

And the 'Paper Towns' star has revealed she used to be tormented for her appearance because of her monobrow, which has become her signature feature.

She explained: ''People would tease me because they were so big; I used to have a bit of a monobrow. I felt quite embarrassed and ashamed of them -- I wanted to be like everybody else. But it was my mother who said, 'Please don't touch them. They're your best feature.'''