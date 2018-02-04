Cara Delevingne doesn't worry about her Instagram posts being ''perfect''.

The 25-year-old model-and-actress - who has over 41 million followers on the social networking site - would rather be ''open and honest'' in the pictures she posts and doesn't worry about tiny details so long as the images truly capture what is going on at that time.

Asked the secret to social media success, she said: ''Capturing a moment in its fullest.

''Doesn't matter if it's perfect. I like seeing people post all ranges of feelings and emotion.

''It's about being open and honest. People shouldn't be ashamed of the truth.''

The 'Paper Towns' actress is still only in her twenties, but she isn't worried about getting older and thinks age should be ''appreciated'' more.

She said: ''Age is a beautiful thing and should be appreciated.

''I associate it with becoming wiser and more experienced.

''Classifying a woman as 'young' is all about her energy. Age is just a number.''

When it comes to beauty, Cara believes the key to looking good is feeling good inside.

She said: ''I believe that beauty comes from within, so I would advise young women to take care of their mind and their heart as much as they take care of their skin.''

However, Cara still takes care of her appearance, and her diet ''consists of a lot of salmon and vegetables'' while she keeps in shape with regular yoga sessions ''no matter what country'' she's working in.

And the 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' star feels at her best when surrounded by her family and friends.

She told Grazia magazine: ''[Beauty is] happiness, confidence, individuality... I feel most beautiful when I'm surrounded by people I love.''