Cara Delevingne has described her relationship with Ashley Benson as being ''true love'' in an Instagram post slamming an online troll.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress reacted with anger to messages written on the photo sharing social media platform criticising the couple's romance with one troll accusing Cara of behaving in a ''disrespectful'' way to Ashley and telling the 'Pretty Little Liars' star that she ''deserves better'' in response to a video posted by an Ashley fan account seemingly showing Cara playfully tying up and slapping a friend.

Another troll posted a homophobic comment urging Ashley to ''stay away from that devil'', adding: ''I'm sure many strong handsome religious man (sic) would take you back in a heartbeat. You are not like this you aren't gay you love men and you need one (sic)''

Ashley, 29, responded to the second commentator, replying: ''You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up.''

Openly bisexual Cara, 26, was not as calm in her post branding both critics as ''disgusting'' in a passionate defence of her partner in which she gave an insight into the seriousness of their relationship.

She wrote: ''You are f**king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

''I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.''

Cara and Ashley first met on the set of the film 'Her Smell' and romance rumours began in August 2018 when they were seen leaving Kylie Jenner's birthday party together. The speculation was seemingly confirmed when they were photographed kissing at an airport in London a few days later.

It has been reported that supermodel Cara is the first woman that Ashley has dated.