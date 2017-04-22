Cara Delevingne was turned down for 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The 24-year-old model-and-actress thought she was the perfect match for the titular role - which went to Mia Wasikowska - in Tim Burton's movie in 2008 but was devastated when she found out that she hadn't made the cut.

She said: ''I was disappointed I didn't get it. I was 16, that was one of my first big auditions and I was so sure it was right for me. I thought I was made for Alice but evidently I wasn't. It was a hard lesson but it sort of propelled me towards what I'm doing it now; it was the precursor motivation.''

She's always wanted to make it big on screen, but Cara actually made a name for herself modelling and, although it has been speculated she's turned her back on the catwalk, the blonde beauty is adamant that she's just merely focusing on acting for now and is still open to doing shoots.

She explained to Britain's OK! magazine: ''I haven't stopped modelling for good. It's not my focus right now but I'm lucky I can come back from time to time if anybody wants to work with me. But acting is what I'm concentrating on. It's what I've always loved.''

However, the 'Paper Towns' star has admitted she really struggles to watch herself back on screen.

She added: ''Seeing myself in a movie is still something I find hard to accept. It doesn't sit very easy with me. I can't connect with my own body, watching myself. I get very nervous and apprehensive watching myself in movies. It's probably why I want to get into directing.''