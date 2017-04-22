Cara Delevingne was devastated when she failed to land the lead role in Tim Burton's 'Alice in Wonderland'.
Cara Delevingne was turned down for 'Alice in Wonderland'.
The 24-year-old model-and-actress thought she was the perfect match for the titular role - which went to Mia Wasikowska - in Tim Burton's movie in 2008 but was devastated when she found out that she hadn't made the cut.
She said: ''I was disappointed I didn't get it. I was 16, that was one of my first big auditions and I was so sure it was right for me. I thought I was made for Alice but evidently I wasn't. It was a hard lesson but it sort of propelled me towards what I'm doing it now; it was the precursor motivation.''
She's always wanted to make it big on screen, but Cara actually made a name for herself modelling and, although it has been speculated she's turned her back on the catwalk, the blonde beauty is adamant that she's just merely focusing on acting for now and is still open to doing shoots.
She explained to Britain's OK! magazine: ''I haven't stopped modelling for good. It's not my focus right now but I'm lucky I can come back from time to time if anybody wants to work with me. But acting is what I'm concentrating on. It's what I've always loved.''
However, the 'Paper Towns' star has admitted she really struggles to watch herself back on screen.
She added: ''Seeing myself in a movie is still something I find hard to accept. It doesn't sit very easy with me. I can't connect with my own body, watching myself. I get very nervous and apprehensive watching myself in movies. It's probably why I want to get into directing.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
Quentin's life is perfectly ordinary for a growing high school boy, at least apart from...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...